3,593 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

BIO opened at $318.49 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

