3,526 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,526 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 26,929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 24,236.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 408,390 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Autodesk by 117.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Autodesk stock opened at $242.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average of $214.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $245.88.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.15.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

