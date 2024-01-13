26,599 Shares in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $28.84 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.377 dividend. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

