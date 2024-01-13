19,933 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,933 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.05.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.21 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

