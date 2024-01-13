18,610 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTGX. Capital One Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

