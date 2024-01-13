17,707 Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.59% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XJH opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

