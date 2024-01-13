16,608 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.