14,455 Shares in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orion by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 104,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $23.73 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OEC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

