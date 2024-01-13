13,662 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ES opened at $56.88 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

