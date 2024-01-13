1,000 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 115.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total value of $2,850,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total transaction of $2,850,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,632,184. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $485.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 2.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $727.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $555.81 and a 200 day moving average of $435.92.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

