Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 35,179 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 9.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $172.07 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $176.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.92.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

