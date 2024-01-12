Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,908,820. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

