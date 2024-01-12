Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,136 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,534 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.3 %

H stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

