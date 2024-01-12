Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,136 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,534 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of H stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

