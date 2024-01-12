Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,104 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

CTLT stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. Catalent’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

