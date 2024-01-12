Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,852 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HP were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $3,686,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 124,690 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

