Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.12 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,912,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $83.08 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.