Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.03 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,162 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Plug Power worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.9% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 183,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

