Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $121.25.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

