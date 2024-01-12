Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,614 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

ADC opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

