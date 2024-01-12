Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Up 0.3 %

NetApp stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

