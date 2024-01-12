Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.08 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

