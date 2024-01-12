Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 802 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Qualys worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,561,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

QLYS stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,238.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,658 shares of company stock worth $3,817,392 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

