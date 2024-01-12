Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,732 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.44.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

