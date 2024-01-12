Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,043 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $120.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.07. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

