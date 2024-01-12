Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,748 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Timken worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

