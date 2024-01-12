Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $587,759,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $65.81 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

