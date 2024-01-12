Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,883 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $121.25.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.