Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $265.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZS. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $228.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $230.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

