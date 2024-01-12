Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $265.00

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZS. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $228.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $230.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.