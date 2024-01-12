ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.90

Shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 20465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

