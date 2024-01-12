Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $4.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZVIA

Zevia PBC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $130.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.68. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $61,186.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,871,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $61,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,871,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,233 shares of company stock worth $193,472. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 805,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 112,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.