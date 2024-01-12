Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

