Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $136.00. The stock had previously closed at $133.29, but opened at $137.36. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Woodward shares last traded at $138.59, with a volume of 38,890 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.