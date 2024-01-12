Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $136.00 at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

