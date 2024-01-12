Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.43.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $247.07 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

