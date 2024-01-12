William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

