William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.
bluebird bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
