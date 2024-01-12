William Blair Comments on J.Jill, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for J.Jill in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.85 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 316.35% and a net margin of 5.40%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JILL. B. Riley started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

