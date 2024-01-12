Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $462.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $297.12 and a 1 year high of $464.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.