Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 120,063.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 803,223 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 260,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter.

IEV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

