Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IYW stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.