Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 131,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHD opened at $76.06 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

