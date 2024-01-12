Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.