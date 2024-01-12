Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $63.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.