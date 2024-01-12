Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

