Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.43%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

