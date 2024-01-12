Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $106,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.