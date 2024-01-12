Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Centene by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

