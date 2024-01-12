Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 229,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 20.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 770.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 325,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 287,807 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Core & Main by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,140.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $826,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $485,140.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,145,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,805,920 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

