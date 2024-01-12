Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $222,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,552.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,214.65 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,291.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,085.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

