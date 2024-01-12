Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.32.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.